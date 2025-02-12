Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 63 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,897.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,941.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,475.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

