Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 63 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,897.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,941.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,475.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Booking
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Citigroup Analysts Are Betting Big on These 3 Stocks—Should You?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Johnson Controls: 5 Reasons to Own This Engineering Giant
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Constellation Brands: A Fallen Star or a Hidden Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.