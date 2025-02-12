Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,840 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NICE worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

