Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

