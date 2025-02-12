Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Sells $88,264.62 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 6,604 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $217,733.88.

On Monday, December 9th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 389 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $12,467.45.

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Holtaway sold 1,015 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $32,733.75.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

