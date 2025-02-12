Head-To-Head Review: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and First National of Nebraska”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $37.48 billion 0.87 $3.47 billion $1.50 8.87 First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.15 $227.44 million N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Chartered and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 0 0 1 4.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 10.92% 9.49% 0.58% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Standard Chartered beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

