Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 2,670.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.3 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS HXGCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

