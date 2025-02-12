Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. 550,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,815. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

