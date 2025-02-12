HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.98 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98), Zacks reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $784.84. 766,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,996. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $731.91 and its 200 day moving average is $616.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.