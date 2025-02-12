HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.98 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98), Zacks reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $784.84. 766,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,996. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $731.91 and its 200 day moving average is $616.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

