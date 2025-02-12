IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 12,600 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $324,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,954.88. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,315.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 504,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 386.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 114.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 95.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

