ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06). Approximately 4,153,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,996,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.45 million, a PE ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.