Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

