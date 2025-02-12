Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
INVZW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 48,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,344. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
