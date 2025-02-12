InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0103 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
