InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0103 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

