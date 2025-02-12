Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Sells 6,079 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOX alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89.

On Thursday, December 26th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90.

BOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 761,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,291. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BOX by 143.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.