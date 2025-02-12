Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Sells 6,079 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90.
BOX Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 761,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,291. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
About BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
