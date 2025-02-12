Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $264,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,275 shares in the company, valued at $963,625.75. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 537,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

