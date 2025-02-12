Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells 40,992 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $134,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,427.36. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 867,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,051. The company has a market cap of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 64.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 10,954.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

