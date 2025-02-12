Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 8,939 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Post stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 630,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

