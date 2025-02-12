International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $107.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

