Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.17. 64,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 62,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 255.5% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

