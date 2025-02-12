iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stake Increased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.
IBIT stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $61.75.
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
