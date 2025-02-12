iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

