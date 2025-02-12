iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,182,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the previous session’s volume of 912,221 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $53.37.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
