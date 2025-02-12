iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,182,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the previous session’s volume of 912,221 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $53.37.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

