iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,718,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 505% from the previous session’s volume of 614,221 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.11.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

