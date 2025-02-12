iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 343.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,482,000.

BATS USMV opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

