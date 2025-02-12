iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

