Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 57.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

JAMF stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Jamf has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

