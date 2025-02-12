Jayesh Sahasi Sells 1,637 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $11,213.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,155.45. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,047 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,329.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $700.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 6,457 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $43,197.33.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,656 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $24,239.28.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,089 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,719.81.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

