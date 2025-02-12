JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 6.5% Higher – What’s Next?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 137,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 649,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.17.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,229,111.96. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.