J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.93. 103,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.85. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.64.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

