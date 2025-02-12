Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

