Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

