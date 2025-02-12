Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $319.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day moving average of $258.97. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,930 over the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.