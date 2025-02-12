Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $17.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.67 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.