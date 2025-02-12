Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

