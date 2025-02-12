Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 9,062 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

