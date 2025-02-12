Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 580 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

