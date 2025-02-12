Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.020-2.080 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

