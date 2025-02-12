Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 14,750.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

KNRLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

