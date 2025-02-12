Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KNOS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 25,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,439. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

