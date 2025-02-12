Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
Shares of KNOS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 25,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,439. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
