Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Issues Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.43%.
Kuraray Price Performance
Shares of Kuraray stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.14.
About Kuraray
