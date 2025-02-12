Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Issues Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Kuraray Price Performance

Shares of Kuraray stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.14.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

