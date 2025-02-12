L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.56 and last traded at $201.55, with a volume of 668161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

