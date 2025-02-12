L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 294.9% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 294.9% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 168,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

