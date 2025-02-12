Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,074 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $161,358.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,079.28. This represents a 24.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $992,268.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,557.36. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,987 shares of company stock worth $3,399,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

