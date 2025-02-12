Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,195,000 after purchasing an additional 776,277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,488 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

