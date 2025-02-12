Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNNGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 4,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

