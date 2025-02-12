Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Li Ning Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LNNGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 4,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28.
About Li Ning
