Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of L traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 1,004,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,370 shares of company stock worth $5,218,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

