Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 10205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
