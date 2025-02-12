Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 10205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

