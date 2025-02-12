Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.84. 17,068,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,014,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.