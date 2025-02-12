Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 377 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $581.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.43.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

