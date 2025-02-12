Matson, Inc. to Present at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

Matson, Inc. (“Matson” or the “Company”) is scheduled to provide an overview of its operations at the Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference in Miami, Florida on February 11, 2025. The company will utilize the presentation materials attached as Exhibit 99.1 to its recently filed Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interested parties can access the presentation materials on Matson’s official website at www.matson.com, specifically under the “Events and Presentations” tab, coinciding with the conference date.

As outlined in the disclosure, statements made in the Form 8-K and the associated exhibit that are not historical facts are categorized as “forward-looking statements.” These statements fall under the purview of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors delineated on pages 13-25 of the Form 10-K submitted by Matson on February 23, 2024, could affect the actual outcomes relative to these forward-looking statements. Matson advises that such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that the actual results may differ significantly from the anticipations articulated in these forward-looking statements.

Matson, known for its substantial presence in Pacific region ocean transportation, offers vital supply chain connections to various island economies in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and neighboring locations. Moreover, its diversified services, including logistics and terminal operations, contribute to the company’s robust financial performance and operational resilience.

With a comprehensive network and a commitment to innovative customer service, Matson remains focused on organic growth opportunities, service excellence, and returning value to its shareholders. The company’s strategic investments and operational efficiency underscore its position as a world-class operator in the transportation and logistics industry.

Equipped with an investment grade balance sheet and a history of dividend growth and share repurchases, Matson continues to navigate dynamic market conditions with a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and shareholder value enhancement.

In Appendix – Non-GAAP Measures, mentioned in Exhibit 99.1, Matson elaborates on several financial metrics utilized to analyze performance and operational outcomes. Notably, Earnings Before Interest Expense, Interest Income, Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are highlighted as essential parameters to assess the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

